Seven-year-old girl kidnapped from outside house

THATTA: A seven-year-old girl was abducted while playing outside her residence in Gharo as the CCTV footage of the incident has come to light.

ARY News obtained the video in which a man can be seen kidnapping the girl. Local police initiated the probe and SSP Thatta Dr. Imran Niazi ordered his ordinates to check all roads of the district.

Meanwhile, family members of the abducted girl staged a sit-in dharna on the national highway for her recovery. Due to the protest, the traffic flow from Thatta and Karachi was affected

The protestors demanded immediate recovery of the abducted girl, or else the sit-in would continue.

