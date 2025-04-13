Baloch terrorist groups ‘behind’ killing of Pakistanis in Iran

Unidentified assailants broke into a shop in Iran’s Sistan province late at night and killed eight Pakistani workers, ARY News reported citing security sources.

According to security sources, the attackers tied the victims’ hands and feet before shooting them dead, in what authorities described as a premeditated terrorist attack rather than a random crime.

Security sources alleged that banned Baloch terrorist groups, known to have safe havens in Iran, were behind the brutal killings.

The incident has raised serious questions about Iran’s ability to curb terrorist activities within its borders, with sources claiming the country has failed to control such groups.

This is not the first such attack in the region. In January last year, terrorists killed several Pakistani laborers in Sistan.

Previously, Pakistan targeted terrorists in the region during Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar, eliminating several threats. Pakistan launched a series of air and artillery strikes inside Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province, targeting Baloch separatist groups, codenamed Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar by Pakistan.

The victims identified as mechanics were shot dead while working at a workshop. Iranian media reports state that the deceased were mechanics, with five of them identified so far.

The workshop owner, Dilshad, and his son Naeem, along with Jafar, Danish, and Nasir, all hailing from Punjab, are among the victims.

PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the killings of eight Pakistanis in Iran.

He expressed grave concern over the killing of Pakistanis on Iranian land.

He prayed for the departed souls and the bereaved families.

The prime minister said the menace of terrorism was devastating for all countries in the region.

He called for the implementation of a coordinated strategy of all countries in the region against terrorism. He said the Iranian government, after immediately arresting the accused, should mete out just punishment to them and bring before the public reasons for this cruel act.

He directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to contact with the families of the deceased Pakistanis and Pakistan’s embassy in Iran for the safe return of their dead bodies.

Iran’s condemnation

The embassy of Iran strongly condemned the cowardly attack on Pakistani citizens in the Sistan-Baluchestan province.

“Terrorism is a longstanding plague and a shared threat to the entire region,” stated the spokesperson for the Iranian Embassy.

The embassy stated that treacherous elements, in collusion with international terrorists, are targeting peace and stability.

It further highlighted the need for joint efforts to combat the sinister trend of terrorism.