Pakistanis killings: PM Shehbaz asks Iranian govt to punish culprits

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the killings of eight Pakistanis in Iran.

He expressed grave concern over the killing of Pakistanis on Iranian land.

He prayed for the departed souls and the bereaved families.

The prime minister said the menace of terrorism was devastating for all countries in the region.

He called for the implementation of a coordinated strategy of all countries in the region against terrorism. He said the Iranian government, after immediately arresting the accused, should mete out just punishment to them and bring before the public reasons for this cruel act.

He directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to contact with the families of the deceased Pakistanis and Pakistan’s embassy in Iran for the safe return of their dead bodies.

Eight Pakistani nationals were gunned down in neighboring Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province, ARY News reported citing Iranian Media.

According to reports, eight Pakistani nationals were killed this morning in the village of Hazabad, located in the Mehrstan district of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The victims identified as mechanics were shot dead while working at a workshop. Iranian media reports state that the deceased were mechanics, with five of them identified so far.

The workshop owner, Dilshad, and his son Naeem, along with Jafar, Danish, and Nasir, all hailing from Punjab, are among the victims.