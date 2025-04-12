web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, April 12, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Eight Pakistani nationals killed in Iran

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Eight Pakistani nationals were gunned down in neighboring Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province, ARY News reported citing Iranian Media.

According to reports, eight Pakistani nationals were killed this morning in the village of Hazabad, located in the Mehrstan district of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The victims identified as mechanics were shot dead while working at a workshop. Iranian media reports state that the deceased were mechanics, with five of them identified so far.

The workshop owner, Dilshad, and his son Naeem, along with Jafar, Danish, and Nasir, all hailing from Punjab, are among the victims.

Read More: Four Pakistanis rescued from human traffickers in Iran

Back in February 2025, four Pakistanis were rescued from human traffickers in Iran.

The Embassy of Pakistan, with the cooperation of the country’s government successfully rescued four Pakistani citizens and arrested the human smugglers during the operation held in the wake of rising cases of human trafficking.

The Pakistanis came to Iran legally but afterwards, they were kidnapped by a racket of human traffickers, who tortured them and demanded heavy ransom from their families.

The timely intervention of the Embassy of Pakistan and the Government of Iran saved their lives.

Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, in his message, has requested the Pakistanis who intend to come to Iran, to use legal ways and be in touch with the Embassy of Pakistan in case of any untoward circumstances and be vigilant not to become victims of human smugglers.

The rescued persons included Ghulam Mustafa Tabasum, Muhammad Suhail, Muhammad Arsalan and Muhammad Khurram.

The rescued persons were thankful to the Embassy of Pakistan and the Government of Iran for their untiring efforts to rescue them.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.