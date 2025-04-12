Eight Pakistani nationals killed in Iran

Eight Pakistani nationals were gunned down in neighboring Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province, ARY News reported citing Iranian Media.

According to reports, eight Pakistani nationals were killed this morning in the village of Hazabad, located in the Mehrstan district of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The victims identified as mechanics were shot dead while working at a workshop. Iranian media reports state that the deceased were mechanics, with five of them identified so far.

The workshop owner, Dilshad, and his son Naeem, along with Jafar, Danish, and Nasir, all hailing from Punjab, are among the victims.

