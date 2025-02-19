Four Pakistanis rescued from human traffickers in Iran

TEHRAN: Four Pakistanis have been rescued from human traffickers in Iran.

The Embassy of Pakistan with the cooperation of the Government of Iran on Wednesday successfully rescued four Pakistani citizens and arrested the human smugglers during the operation held in the wake of rising cases of human trafficking.

The Pakistanis came to Iran legally but afterwards, they were kidnapped by a racket of human traffickers, who tortured them and demanded heavy ransom from their families.

The timely intervention of the Embassy of Pakistan and the Government of Iran saved their lives.

Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, in his message, has requested the Pakistanis who intend to come to Iran, to use legal ways and be in touch with the Embassy of Pakistan in case of any untoward circumstances and be vigilant not to become victims of human smugglers.

The rescued persons included Ghulam Mustafa Tabasum, Muhammad Suhail, Muhammad Arsalan and Muhammad Khurram.

The rescued persons were thankful to the Embassy of Pakistan and the Government of Iran for their untiring efforts to rescue them.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif formed a Special Task Force with himself as head to combat human trafficking syndicates operating in the country.

Chairing a review meeting regarding steps to curb human trafficking in Pakistan, PM Shehbaz vowed to bring the perpetrators involved in human trafficking to justice.

The prime minister urged all relevant ministries, including the foreign ministry, to actively participate in identifying people traffickers in order to expedite the pace of arrests of those involved in the crime.

PM Shehbaz said how terribly pained he and the rest of the country were by the tragic deaths of Pakistanis in an illegal immigration boat.

PM Shehbaz was briefed at the discussion on the organizations responsible for the deaths of Pakistanis in the illegal immigrant boat event, the arrests made by Pakistani authorities, the FIRs that were filed, and the next steps.