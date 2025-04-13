Iran condemns killing of Pakistanis in Sistan-Baluchestan

The embassy of Iran has strongly condemned the cowardly attack on Pakistani citizens in the Sistan-Baluchestan province.

“Terrorism is a longstanding plague and a shared threat to the entire region,” stated the spokesperson for the Iranian Embassy.

The embassy stated that treacherous elements, in collusion with international terrorists, are targeting peace and stability.

It further highlighted the need for joint efforts to combat the sinister trend of terrorism.

“Through collective efforts, it is possible to completely eradicate terrorism and extremism,” the Iranian Embassy asserted.

The embassy of Iran also noted that terrorism has claimed the lives of thousands of innocent people over recent decades.

According to reports, eight Pakistani nationals were killed on Saturday in the village of Hazabad, located in the Mehrstan district of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The victims identified as mechanics were shot dead while working at a workshop.

Iranian media reports state that the deceased were mechanics, with five of them identified so far.

The workshop owner, Dilshad, and his son Naeem, along with Jafar, Danish, and Nasir, all hailing from Punjab, are among the victims.