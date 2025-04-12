web analytics
PSL 10: Karachi Kings bowl first against Multan Sultans

KARACHI: Karachi Kings have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Karachi Kings Playing XI:

David Warner(C), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert(WK), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi.

Multan Sultans Playing XI:

Mohammad Rizwan(C/WK), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Before this Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans faced each other for 13 times, with the Mohammad Rizwan-led winning seven encounters, while the 2020 champions managed to win six games.

PSL 10: Match Results and All Updates

It is pertinent to mention here that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium yesterday.

The PSL 10 will run from April 11 to May 18, consist of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

