Abducted infant recovered by Lahore police

LAHORE: The Lahore Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police recovered an abducted infant aged six months and arrested a woman suspect during a raid, ARY News reported on Friday.

A six-month-old boy had been abducted from Lahore’s Hanjarwal area which was recovered by CIA police during a raid. A woman namely Sonia was also arrested by the police official.

During the interrogation, the suspected woman confessed to kidnapping the children for beggary.

The recovered child was handed over to his parents.

Earlier, police arrested two women for abducting a minor boy near Lahore’s Ghalib Market with the help of CCTV footage.

