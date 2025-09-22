Sialkot police recover abducted newborn within 3 hours

SIALKOT: Rangpura police have successfully recovered a newborn girl who was allegedly kidnapped by a girl, ARY News reported on Monday.

The six-month-old baby girl was abducted from a private hospital in Sialkot on Sunday. CCTV footage of the incident later surfaced, showing the moment of the kidnapping.

The baby’s mother had reported that the suspected kidnapper, believed to be around 22 years old, had stayed inside the ward for nearly five hours before taking the child. She further stated that the woman disguised herself as a CCD officer to mislead attendants.

Upon receiving the information, police acted swiftly and were able to recover the baby within three hours. The kidnapper, identified as Hadia, was found hiding on the roof of a shopping center.

Hadia’s mother claimed that her daughter suffers from mental health issues, which may have contributed to the crime. She also stated that Hadia has a fascination with children and enjoys holding and feeding them.

The police returned the recovered baby to her parents after ensuring her safety. Hadia has been arrested, and a case has been registered against her.

After the baby’s safe recovery, her family members expressed gratitude to the Punjab police and chanted slogans of “Punjab police Zindabad”.