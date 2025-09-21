CCTV shows abduction of six-month-old girl from hospital in Sialkot

SIALKOT: A six-month-old baby girl was abducted from Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital in Sialkot, with CCTV footage exposing the unfortunate incident, ARY News reported.

According to police, the CCTV footage clearly shows an unidentified woman carrying the baby inside the ward and later walking out of the hospital with her. The child, named Maira, had been admitted to the hospital for the past four days.

The baby’s mother revealed that the suspected kidnapper, believed to be around 22 years old, had stayed inside the ward for nearly five hours before taking the child. She further stated that the woman disguised herself as a CCD officer to mislead attendants.

Police confirmed that CCTV cameras of the hospital, along with Safe City surveillance footage, are being thoroughly examined to trace the abductor.

Earlier, in a similar incident, Lahore police released closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing the kidnapping of a newborn child from Lahore General Hospital’s nursery.

The footage reveals two burqa-clad women abducting the infant, concealing the child in their attire. The kidnappers were seen fleeing the scene in a rickshaw outside the Lahore General Hospital

Authorities have appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects. An FIR has been filed against the unidentified women.

Muhammad Afzal, the father of the newborn, claims that his two-day-old son was kidnapped due to the negligence of the hospital staff.

Professor Farooq Afzal, Principal of Lahore General Hospital, confirmed that strict action is being taken against the hospital staff responsible for the security lapse.

Two hospital employees have already been suspended in connection with the negligence.

Professor Afzal assured the public that the police are working tirelessly to recover the child and that the hospital will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.

He emphasized that security failures will not be tolerated.