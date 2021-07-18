‎’Abduction’ case of Afghan envoy’s daughter to be solved in 72 hours: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday said that the case pertaining to assault and abduction of the daughter of Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan will be solved in 72 hours, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking at a presser, the interior minister said the incident occurred on July 16 and was reported to authorities yesterday.

“Three taxi drivers [whose vehicles were hired by the ambassador’s daughter Silsila Ali Khel] have been interrogated by the authorities,” he said and added Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed them to solve the matter immediately.

“If not in 48 hours, the matter will surely be solved within 72 hours,” he said.

Sharing the travel details of Silsila Ali Khel, he said that she went out on foot from the Afghan embassy to a shopping area and later hired a taxi to reach Khadda Market.

“She then took another taxi to reach Rawalpindi,” Sheikh Rasheed said adding that a probe is currently being carried out as to how she reached Daman-e-Koh, hilltop area of Islamabad.

The interior minister said that they had received an application against the incident at 2:00 am last night.

He further blamed the Indian authorities for spreading propaganda around the entire episode while using their media for the purpose.

Dasu Dam incident

Further speaking on the Dasu dam incident, Sheikh Rasheed said that the incident is being interrogated thoroughly and 15 people from China are also part of the investigations.

“China only wants that they and Pakistan should have the same narrative over the issue,” he said while sharing a clarification from a Chinese company regarding the expulsion of Pakistani employees from the project.

The work on the Dasu hydropower project will continue and resume soon, he said.

Rasheed said that the Chinese government also considers that Pakistan was fulfilling its responsibility and they have complete confidence in our investigations and security measures.