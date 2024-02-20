Abduction FIR of Independent MNA-elect filed with Jhelum police

SARAI ALAMGIR: An abduction complaint of winning candidate of NA-62 Gujrat, Chaudhary Muhammad Ilyas, has been filed at Jhelum police station, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Chaudhry Ilyas was abducted while on his way to Islamabad,” according to the complaint at police station.

A cousin of the PTI-supported independent candidate Chaudhry Ilyas, has filed FIR at Jhelum’s City police station.

Chaudhry Ilyas was returned elected from NA-62 constituency.

A spokesman of Jhelum Police has stated that the police has launched investigation of alleged kidnapping of the MNA-elect.

Independent candidate Chaudhary Muhammad Ilyas had won the election from NA-62 constituency with 97,436 votes.