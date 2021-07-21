Probe into ‘abduction’ of Afghan envoy’s daughter close to conclusion: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that the investigation into the reported abduction and release of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter in the federal capital is close to conclusion.

Speaking to the media after Eid prayers here in Multan, he called for cooperation from the Afghan ambassador and his daughter to bring “the truth to light”.

Qureshi said the investigation would be concluded soon and its report would be shared with Kabul.

About the Afghan peace process, he said it has entered the crucial phase and reiterated the country’s commitment to help bring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Qureshi revealed that India was playing the role of a spoiler in the peace process. He added New Delhi was facing defeat at every forum.

Against the backdrop of the Dasu bus incident, the foreign minister said he would soon travel to Beijing where he would met top Chinese officials. “We have got to the bottom of the incident,” he revealed.

Those who desire to sow seeds of discord between Pakistan and China would bite the dust, he said.