Abductors release video of Pakistani men in Iran

SIALKOT: The human trafficking gang released the video of torturing the abducted Pakistani men in Iran, ARY News reported on Friday.

Aimed to reach Europe through ‘agent’, the three Pakistani men, named Sheeraz Ali, Luqman and Tanveer, was ‘on way to Europe’ were abducted just after landing in Iran.

Tanveer, the father of the one of abducted Pakistani men revealed that the 22-year-old Sheeraz Ali reached out to an agent named Usman Ali from the neighboring village of Syedan Wali.

The tree Pakistani youth held a meeting with the agent and agreed on a sum of Rs 6.5 million per person for facilitating travel to Canada and Italy, with Luqman and Sheeraz paid an advance payment of Rs 1.2 million in total to the agent, Usman.

The father of Sheeraz further disclosed that the abductors are calling from different numbers and demanding ransom of Rs 8 million for the release of each individual.

The families of the abducted citizens urged the government of Pakistan to assist them recovering their children as soon as possible.

A day earlier, the FIA conducted an operation in Gujranwala and arrested a human trafficker involved in the abduction of Pakistani nationals in Iran.

The FIA spokesperson in a statement asserted that the facilitator, named Atif Bilal, of the international human trafficker gang has been arrested from Hafizabad area of Gujranwala.

The arrested accused used to receive ransom money from the family members of the abducted Pakistani citizens and transferred it to Iran through hawala/hundi channels.

The spokesperson added that the aforementioned gang was being operated from Iran.

While recounting the operations of the gang, the FIA spokesperson revealed that the gang used to deceive citizens by promising employment opportunities in Iraq.

The FIA representative further added that the citizens trapped by the said gang were abducted in Iran.

The human trafficker gang also used to make videos of torture abducted citizens to received ransom money from their families in Pakistan.