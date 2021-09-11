Abdul Aleem Khan decides to resign as provincial minister: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem Khan has decided to resign as senior minister of Punjab and provincial food minister, ARY News reported on Saturday citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Punjab’s senior minister has also informed party leadership about his resignation as provincial food minister.

It was learnt that Aleem Khan’s is an outcome of an inside tussle over upcoming reshuffling in Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s cabinet.

The senior minister had expressed his desire during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan six months ago, and he had sent resignation twice or thrice.

Reacting to reports of his resignation, the PTI leader said in a statement that he had sent his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan two months ago but PM declined his resignation and asked him to continue work.

“I am still working as Punjab’s senior minister and will only leave portfolio once my resignation is approved by the prime minister,” he added.

Read: ALEEM KHAN REJOINS PUNJAB CABINET

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader had rejoined the provincial cabinet back in April 2020. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath to the MPA from Lahore.

He was released from Kot Lakhpat jail last year in May following bail granted by the Lahore High Court in the NAB case. He stepped down from the local government minister’s position after the corruption watchdog arrested him.