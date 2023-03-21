Teams formed to hunt ‘sleeper cells’ killing prominent personalities in Karachi

KARACHI: Teams have been formed to trace ‘sleeper cells’ in Karachi after investigators found similarities in the murders of a private school director Khalid Raza and a religious scholar Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The teams have been tasked to trace and arrest ‘sleeper cells’ from Karachi’s Sachal and Gulistan-e-Johar areas.

According to details, the authorities widened the scope of the investigation into the murder of Maulana Abdul Qayyum and formed a team to hunt sleeper cells killing prominent personalities in Karachi.

Sources told ARY News that three different security institutions are investigating the killings and they found similarities in the murders of Khalid Raza and Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi.

They claimed that both incidents were carried out by two accused on a motorbike in the same getup.

The investigators determined that the murder of the religious scholar was ‘planned’ and they completed recce before killing him.

