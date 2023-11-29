Abdul Quddus Bizenjo announces to join PPP

QUETTA: Former chief minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has announced to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), confirming his decision to quit Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, the former Balochistan chief minister said that he will join PPP accompanied by his colleagues.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that he would not attend the Youm-e-Tasees (foundation day) public gathering in Quetta due to busy schedule.

Bizenjo and his associates plan to meet with former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari soon.

Earlier in November, Nawabzada Khalid Magsi was elected as the president of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) after Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was removed from the post.

The development came during the general council meeting of the party where Magsi and Abdul Karim Agha filed nomination papers for the slot.

Magsi was elected unopposed after Agha gave up his nomination for the top slot in the party.

The development came as former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto reached.

Both the PPP bigwigs will address the public gathering at Ayub Stadium tomorrow.

The former foreign minister is also expected to meet the delegations of various organisations in Balochistan.