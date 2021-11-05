Abdul Razak Dawood departs for Iran on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has departed for paying a two-day visit to Iran, ARY News reported on Friday.

Abdul Razak Dawood will attend the session of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Trade Committee. The session will be jointly chaired by the Iranian Minister for Industry and Dawood on November 6-7.

During the upcoming session, both countries will exchange views on the progress of bilateral trade activities and trade issues. Both countries will also sign different memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the session.

Moreover, the meeting of the heads of the Iran and Pakistan chambers’ of commerce was also scheduled during Dawood’s visit.

The eight joint session of the committee had held in Islamabad in 2019.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!