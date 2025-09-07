Abdul Razzaq addresses viral photo with Tamannaah Bhatia

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has broken his silence on the viral picture with Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

Speaking during an event at a private hotel in Karachi, the former cricketer was asked about his picture, which triggered rumours about their marriage.

Responding to the query, Abdul Razzaq noted that he met the Bollywood actress at an event years ago.

“I met Tamannaah Bhatia 12 years ago at a function. She is a good actress,” the former Pakistan all-rounder said.

Razzaq also discussed the Bollywood actress’s response to the rumours about their marriage.

During an interview with an Indian media outlet last month, Bhatia clarified that the two were invited for the launch of a jewellery store when they were clicked together.

“Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq. The internet is a fun place. According to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq,” she said.

The Bollywood went on to apologise to the Pakistani cricketer, saying, “I’m sorry, sir, aapke do-teen bachhe hain (You have 2-3 children)… I don’t know what your life is.”

The former Pakistani cricketer lauded the manner in which she responded to the speculations about their viral picture.

“She responded to it very elegantly,” he said.

Razzaq also discussed the current Pakistan squad, set to participate in the Asia Cup 2025.

“This is the best performing team, with four to five hard-hitters,” the former Pakistani cricketer said, while urging fans to support the players of the national team.