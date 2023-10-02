Karachi’s arterial road to be converted into ‘no-parking zone’

KARACHI: The city administration has decided to convert Abdullah Haroon Road, the main commercial and business area in the center of Karachi, into a ‘no-parking zone’, ARY News reported on Monday.

In this regard, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has written a letter to Deputy Inspector-General (IG) Traffic Police, directing the latter to convert Abdullah Haroon Road into ‘no-parking zone’ to end traffic jams.

The KMC, in its letter, pointed out that mismanaged parking at the arterial road was causing ‘serious problems’ in the flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, the traders have rejected this decision and threatened to close their businesses. The trade association said that the removal of parking will seriously affect their businesses.