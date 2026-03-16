Abdur Rouf Khan blasts PCB selectors after Bangladesh ODI series loss

Former cricketer Abdur Rouf Khan has strongly criticised the selectors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying that millions of rupees are being wasted despite poor decision-making.

He took to social media platform X to express his reaction after Pakistan lost an ODI series to Bangladesh after 11 years.

He said that instead of spending such large sums, even a villager tending donkeys or buffaloes could offer sensible advice — that in One-Day Internationals, the captain should be Salman Ali Agha.

ان پر کروڑوں روپیہ ضائع کرنے کی بجائے آپ کسی گاوں میں گدھے یا بھینسیں چرانے والے سے بھی پوچھیں گے تو وہ بھی آپ کو عقل کی بات بتا دے گا کہ ون ڈے میں کپتان

آغا سلمان ہونا چاہیے۔

ہر فارمیٹ کے کھلاڑی بھی غلط سلیکٹ کرتے ہیں یہ عقل کے اندھے اور ہر فارمیٹ کا کپتان بھی غلط بنایا ہوا… pic.twitter.com/Nyyq9AJJl7 — Abdur Rouf Khan (@AbdurRoufKhan6) March 15, 2026

Abdur Rouf Khan also accused the selectors of making poor choices across formats, saying that the wrong players are being selected and that the appointment of captains for different formats has also been mishandled.

He further criticised the leadership for asking for more time, saying that granting them additional time would only deepen the decline of Pakistan cricket.

According to him, the longer these individuals remain in charge, the greater the damage to Pakistan cricket will be.

Abdur Rouf Khan showcased his talents as a right-arm fast-medium bowler during his tenure with the Pakistani national cricket team from 2008 to 2009. Making his first-class debut in October 1999, he left an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape.

Abdur Rouf Khan made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe during the 2007–08 season, although his participation was limited to just one match in the series.