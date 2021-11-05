Abeer Rizvi bids farewell to modeling industry

Supermodel Abeer Rizvi has announced that she has bid farewell to the modeling industry on social media.

Abeer Rizvi took to the social media application Instagram to make the announcement.

“Hi everyone. I just wanted to make a little announcement, I will be leaving the modelling industry,” she wrote. “It has been one roller coaster ride and I want to give a huge shout out and thank you to all the people who have been there for me during this journey, they have been amazing!”

She added: “I would like to take some time to work on future goals. Thank you so much for the love! And rem, ‘Always choose happiness’.”

Her fans on the photo have wished her luck for her future endeavours.

The model has a big fanbase on Instagram with at least 312,000 followers. She regularly keeps her fans updated with her clicks on projects and happenings.

