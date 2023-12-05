Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan getting divorced?

The rumours of Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ending their marriage are making rounds on social media after the former was spotted without his wedding ring at an event.

It is pertinent to mention Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are considered one of the most powerful Bollywood couples. They tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya, in 2011.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Now, their marriage is a topic of discussion on social media. The rumours of their split started when netizens highlighted their fewer appearances together and their absence from each other’s social media posts.

Moreover, they upload pictures of the ‘Dhoom‘ actor attending different events without wearing his wedding ring.

“Abhishek isn’t wearing his wedding ring anymore in his recent appearances, up until now he has always worn it,” a Reddit user stated.

Several Reddit users wondered if they had called it quit while others mentioned different reasons for him not wearing the ring.

A user wrote, “Or maybe his fingers got fat.” Another stated, “He is following Karan Johar in that case.”

A third wondered, “This is a paid PR going on in the sub. Abhishek is playing a divorcee in the next movie, hence.”

A fourth user commented, “It would tarnish their image and family too much. I feel like the average person can deal with it. But not sure about the Bachchans.”

Related – Why did Abhishek Bachchan choose to marry Aishwarya Rai instead of Karishma Kapoor?