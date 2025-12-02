Abhishek Bachchan candidly shares his perspective on his father's film legacy

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan candidly shared rare insights on why he will not recreate any of his father Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic films in a recent appearance.

Speaking at the IFP Creative Festival, the 49-year-old actor revealed that he was a longtime admirer of the superstar’s work, spending much of his childhood watching the star’s films repeatedly.

He admitted, during the session, that the 83-year-old actor goes beyond being his son, “I am his biggest fan”.

He explained that while actors sometimes believe they can re-interpret or improve a role, he has never felt that way about the legendary star’s performances. He noted, “There is nobody who can do it better than him,” adding that attempting to recreate those films would never make sense to him.

Furthermore, the Guru star also recalled memories of watching the veteran actor’s movies with friends and performing scenes afterwards.

He remarked, “Everyone wanted to be Bachchan”, adding that for his generation, the Sholay star was the ultimate screen icon.

Earlier, Abhishek was last seen in the comedy film Housefull 5, which was released earlier this year. The movie, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, also features Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, and Jacqueline Fernandez.