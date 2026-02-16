Abhishek Bachchan confirms new look for Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King'

Abhishek Bachchan has confirmed that his recent makeover is for his role in the upcoming action thriller King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor revealed the exciting update while speaking during a session at the Global Business Summit 2026, where his new hairstyle had sparked curiosity among fans.

“I am just flattered that you noticed that I have changed my look. Yes, I am currently shooting for my new film, which is called King,” Bachchan said, while declining to share further details about his character.

The confirmation has heightened anticipation surrounding the film, which boasts a star-studded ensemble.

Fans quickly reacted online, with many expressing excitement about Bachchan’s return to a powerful role.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had hinted at his son’s involvement in the project by responding to a fan post praising Abhishek’s performances in negative roles. The veteran actor wrote, “All the best Abhishek… it’s TIME!!” further fueling speculation about a villainous turn.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is an action thriller featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role alongside Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Saurabh Shukla.

The film is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and is expected to mark Suhana Khan’s big-screen debut.