Abhishek Bachchan defends Filmfare win amid PR accusations

The Bollywood actor and son of Amitabh Bachan, Abhishek Bachan is pushing back against critics who questioned the legitimacy of his recent Filmfare Award for Best Actor, calling the claims for personal attack on his decades-long career.

Abhishek, clinched the award last month for his performance in the 2024 drama I Want to Talk, marking his first win in the category after years of mixed reviews and being dubbed Bollywood’s “most underrated” talent. The film, a poignant exploration of personal struggles, earned praise for his nuanced portrayal, with many fans hailing it as long-overdue recognition for the actor who debuted in 2000 with Refugee.

However, the victory sparked controversy when journalist Navneet Mundhra took to social media, alleging that Abhishek’s success from “buying awards and aggressive PR pushes” rather than merit. Mundhra claimed the movie had limited viewership and argued that “there are far better actors than him who deserve more recognition”, igniting a heated online debate.

In a firm response, Abhishek refuted the accusations stating he has “never bought any award or done aggressive PR”. He emphasized that his achievements are the result of “hard work, blood, sweat, and tears” over 25 years in the industry. The Paa star vowed to silence doubter by redoubling his efforts, adding that he would “prove his critics wrong by working even harder”.

As much as he’s an affable guy, I hate to say that professionally #AbhishekBachchan is the prime example of how buying awards and aggressive PR pushes can keep you relevant… even if you don’t have a single SOLO blockbuster in your career. He won an award for #IWantToTalk this… pic.twitter.com/bMLdiMYIen — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) October 29, 2025

When Mudhra later clarified his tweet as a “subjective opinion”, Abhishek shot back, noting that leveling such charges feels deeply personal. “Accusing someone of buying awards seems pretty personal”, he wrote. “It’s unfair to tarnish someone’s hard work for over 25 years, and I expect more responsibility from journalists”.

Supporters rallied behind Abhishek on social media, flooding comments with praise for standout roles in films like Guru, Yuva and Dasvi. One fan commented, “Finally, the recognition he deserves – talent speaks louder than nepotism talks”.

Have ALWAYS written laudatory things about your conduct and many a time about your films/acting too, sir. And opinions are always reserved for work, never about someone’s character or personal life. What I wrote about this film is a subjective opinion. No malice intended. As for… https://t.co/oXvxgDDFHQ — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) October 29, 2025

Professionally, Abhishek’s momentum appears strong. This year, he starred in Be Happy, the upcoming Housefull 5 and the Zee5 series Kaalidhar Laapata. He is next set to appear in the high-profile action thriller King, directed by Siddarth Anand, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, which is generating significant buzz.