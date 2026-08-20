Abhishek Bachchan shares Jaipur’s special connection to Aishwarya Rai

Investing in Kabaddi was still a relatively new concept in Indian sports when Abhishek Bachchan made the decision to start a sports team in 2014. For the star, buying a team and partnering with the Pro Kabaddi League was more than just a commercial endeavor; every choice had a deeply personal element. Abhishek shared the backstory behind his team during a conversation with Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman of PwC India, on his podcast, Future Unplugged.

Abhishek Bachchan has always had a special place in his heart for Jaipur. Choosing the city was a meaningful decision because it was where he shot parts of his debut film, Refugee, and where he and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan began dating.

Explaining his choice, Abhishek said: “I picked the Jaipur team. Jaipur is where I shot a part of my first film, so it felt auspicious to start something new there. It was also the city where Aishwarya and I started dating, so it carries an emotional connection.”

“Pink was chosen because it was my daughter’s favorite color at the time, and The Pink Panther was a film Aishwarya starred in. If you look closely, our Pink Panther logo even has blue-green eyes, just like my wife’s. So, there is a personal connection to every detail of the Jaipur Pink Panthers,” he continued.

Established in 2014, the Jaipur Pink Panthers were one of the eight founding teams of the Pro Kabaddi League. Abhishek acquired the squad and unveiled the franchise ahead of the league’s inaugural season.

His passion for sports ownership eventually expanded beyond kabaddi. Abhishek is a co-owner of Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League and a co-founder of the Euro T20 Slam, which is scheduled to launch in August 2026.

On the acting front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which is slated for a Christmas 2026 release. Reports indicate he will be playing the primary antagonist. The film’s ensemble cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal.