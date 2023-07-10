Abhishek Bachchan slapped by a woman

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan recalled when he was slapped by a cine goer outside a movie theatre, who asked him to quit acting.

An old clip of Abhishek Bachchan, from a promotional outing with YouTuber Janice Sequeira has resurfaced on the social platform Reddit when the actor revealed that he was once slapped by a woman outside a theatre for spoiling his father and family’s name

Sitting with the cast of ‘Dhoom 3’, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Uday Chopra, Bachchan shared, “A lady came and expressed her displeasure physically of how she didn’t like the film. She slapped me.”

Upon further probe, the actor explained, “She said I should stop acting because I’m… something to the effect of that I’m embarrassing my father’s name.”

“What’s amazing was, last year, during Bol Bachchan, I went back to the same theatre. I remember after seeing that… Those 10,000 people gathered outside, I got out of my car, I took a photograph and I sent it to my dad. I said, ‘It’s amazing how life comes a full circle’,” he added.

Reacting to the video on the social site, a user wrote, “That’s so nasty and unethical, One can’t just hit an actor for sheer reason of not liking their work,” while another asserted, “Why do people feel so entitled?”

On the work front, Bachchan has an interesting lineup of films including ‘Ghoomer’ and self-produced ‘SSS7’.

