Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan spoke about his upcoming 20th Wedding Anniversary. He also reflected on their long journey together as they moved closer to their anniversary date.

In a recent interview, Abhishek shared that Aishwarya had played a key role in their family life and described their marriage as a strong and balanced partnership.

He added, “Ash is not just the mother of my daughter, but also my soulmate. Nineteen years of our marriage have been a dream. I have big plans for our twentieth anniversary, but I am not telling you about them now”.

He also reflected on how their relationship started during film shoots and gradually grew stronger over time. He mentioned that their bond developed naturally while working together and later turned into marriage.

He further spoke about their parenting style and shared that both he and Aishwarya focused on raising their daughter with values through example rather than instructions. He explained that they both believed in showing responsibility instead of divorcing roles at home.

The Dhoom actor also recalled some advice he followed in married life and said that small habits helped maintain understanding and balance in their relationship.

On the professional front, Abhishek will next be seen as Raja Shivaj. It releases on May 1 in Hindi, Marathi, and Telugu.