Abhishek Sharma hits joint second-fastest T20 century

Indian batter Abhishek Sharma equalled the record for the fastest T20 century by an Indian as he hit a 28-ball ton.

The fiery inning came during a game between Punjab and Meghalaya in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Chasing a target of 143 runs in 20 overs, Abhishek Sharma launched an onslaught on the Meghalayan bowlers and reached his ton in no time.

The left-handed Indian batter smashed 11 sixes and 8 fours in his ton, having amassed 98 runs just by boundaries.

Despite wickets tumbling all around him, Sharma continued his fiery inning and completed his T20 hundred in just 28 balls.

With the blazing ton, he equalled the Indian record set by Urvil Patel just a week earlier when he scored a century on 28 balls against Tripura.

Abhishek Sharma remained unbeaten on 106 off 29 as Punjab chased down the target in 9.3 overs.

It is worth noting here that the title for the fastest T20 century is held by Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan, who scored a 27-ball ton against Cyprus earlier this year.

Chahuan, Urvil Patel, and Abhishek Sharma are the only three batters to have scored the T20 century in less than 30 balls.

The left-handed Indian batter was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 Auction for INR 14 crore.

He opened the side’s inning with Australia’s Travis Head in the IPL 2024.

Earlier today, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy saw another T20 record broken after Baroda posted the highest team total in men’s T20 cricket, having scored 349 in 20 over against Sikkim in Indore.