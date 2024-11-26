WATCH: Saim Ayub reaches maiden ODI ton with a four

Opening batter Saim Ayub was in his top form as he hit his maiden ODI ton during the second PAK v ZIM ODI on Tuesday.

The left-handed batter’s unbeaten ton helped Pakistan chase down a modest 146-run target without a loss with 190 balls to spare at Queens Sports Club.

Saim Ayub reached his maiden ton by hitting a four off star Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

The young batter took just 53 deliveries to reach his ton, becoming the Pakistan batter with the third-fastest century in ODIs.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi remains the Pakistani batter who scored the fastest ODI ton.

His achievement came against Sri Lanka in 1996 when he reached his ton in just 37 balls. Shahid Afridi also holds the second spot on the list with his iconic 45-ball century against India in Kanpur in 2005.

Meanwhile, Saim Ayub was unbeaten on 113 off 62, with the help of 17 fours and three sixes, while Abdullah Shafique contributed with an unbeaten 32 runs as Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the second PAK v ZIM ODI.

In the first game, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 80 runs (DLS method) in the rain-affected first game at Queens Sports Club.

The visitors were 60 for six in 21 overs when rain stopped play. After the cutoff time, Zimbabwe was handed the victory by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

However, Pakistan bounced back in the second PAK v ZIM game and secured a commanding victory to level the series with the two teams set to face off in the series decider on November 28.

After the conclusion of the ODI series, Pakistan and Zimbabwe will then face off in the first T20I on December 1, the second game will be played on December 3, and the final game is scheduled for December 5.