Saim Ayub’s ton hands Pakistan series-levelling victory over Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO: Opening batter Saim Ayub hit his maiden ton as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in the second PAK v ZIM ODI on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest 146-run target, the Greenshirts amassed the total without a loss with 190 balls to spare.

Ayub remained unbeaten on 113 off 62, with the help of 17 fours and three sixes, alongside Abdullah Shafique who scored an unbeaten 32-run knock in the successful chase.

Saim Ayub’s maiden century was the third-fastest by a Pakistan batter in ODIs, only behind former all-rounder Shahid Afridi who holds the top two spots on the list.

Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first, however, the decision backfired as their opening pair was dismissed after scoring just 23 runs.

Pakistan’s debutant Abrar Ahmed bagged a four-wicket haul, while vice-captain Salman Agha picked up three wickets to help the visitors bundle out Zimbabwe for 145 inside 33 overs in the second PAK v ZIM game at Queens Sports Club.

Apart from Abrar Ahmed, batter Tayyab Tahir also made his ODI debut during the second PAK v ZIM game, however, he could not get a chance to bat as Pakistan won the game by 10 wickets.

In the first game, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 80 runs (DLS method) in the rain-affected first game at Queens Sports Club.

The visitors were 60 for six in 21 overs when rain stopped play. After the cutoff time, Zimbabwe were handed the victory by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

However, Pakistan bounced back in the second game and secured a commanding victory to level the series with the two teams set to face off in the series decider on November 28.

After the conclusion of the ODI series, Pakistan and Zimbabwe will then face off in the first T20I on December 1, the second game will be played on December 3 and the final game is scheduled for December 5.