Abrar, Tayyab to make debut as PCB announces Playing XI for second Zimbabwe ODI

Spinner Abrar Ahmed and batter Tayyab Tahir are set to make their ODI debut as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the Playing XI for the second PAK v ZIM game.

The Greenshirts will want to make a comeback in the series after they faced an 80-run defeat in the first game.

For the second PAK v ZIM ODI, Abrar Ahmed and Tayyab Tahir will replace Haseebullah Khan and Mohammad Hasnain.

A day earlier, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 80 runs (DLS method) in the rain-affected first game of the PAK v ZIM ODI series at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

The visitors were 60 for six in 21 overs when rain stopped play. After the cutoff time, Zimbabwe were handed the victory by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

The second game between the two teams will be played tomorrow (November 26) while the third and final ODI is scheduled for November 28.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe will then face off in the first T20I on December 1, the second game will be played on December 3 and the final game is scheduled for December 5.

Pakistan ODI SQUAD: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (c) (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan T20I SQUAD: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.