Kane Williamson arrives in Lahore to join Karachi Kings in PSL 10

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has arrived in Lahore today (Thursday) to join the Karachi Kings squad for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 10).

The veteran batter, who was picked by Karachi Kings in the supplementary category during the PSL 10 players draft, joined the squad at the team hotel upon arrival in the city.

He will participate in the training session later today at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) ground to prepare for the upcoming match against the Quetta Gladiators, scheduled for Friday (tomorrow).

After the Gladiators match, the Karachi Kings will play against the Multan Sultans on May 1.

They will then face their arch-rivals, the Lahore Qalandars, on May 4, followed by a clash with Peshawar Zalmi on May 8.

The group stage campaign will conclude with a match against the defending champions, Islamabad United, on May 10.

It’s worth noting that Karachi Kings, under the leadership of David Warner, have won three out of their five games in the PSL 10 so far.

On April 22, Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets in a last-over thriller of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at National Stadium on Monday.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10

David Warner (captain), Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Fawad Ali, Riazullah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi, Saad Baig, Ben McDermott and Mirza Mamoon.