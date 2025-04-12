PSL 10: Two new players added to Karachi Kings squad

KARACHI: Karachi Kings included two new players to the squad to replace injured Liton Das and Kane Williamson, who is unavailable for few matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Ben McDermott has replaced Bangladeshi Liton Das who was ruled out of PSL 10 after suffering an injury during a practice session.

Likewise, young batter Saad Baig has also joined Karachi Kings as a replacement for Kane Williamson who is set to miss a few initial matches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karachi Kings (@karachikingsary)

In a social media post, Liton Das expressed his disappointment at missing out on the tournament. He wished Karachi Kings success and requested fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

He wrote, “I was truly excited to play in the PSL for Karachi Kings, but the Almighty had other plans. During a practice session, I picked up a finger injury. Scans revealed a hairline fracture, and recovery will take at least 2 weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karachi Kings (@karachikingsary)

“So sadly, my PSL mission is over before it even began. I’m flying back to Bangladesh and seeking your prayers & love for a quick recovery. Wishing the very best of luck to my team Karachi Kings,” he added.

Karachi Kings will play their first match in PSL 10 against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi

Read More: Islamabad United suffer major setback ahead of PSL 10 opener

Earlier, Australia wicketkeeping batter Alex Carey, picked by Islamabad United as a partial replacement, has opted out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

His decision was confirmed by the franchise on Friday, hours before the tournament opener against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Reports said that Alex Carey would not be joining the squad due to domestic commitments in Australia.

Islamabad United had added the Australia wicketkeeping batter to their squad as a partial replacement for South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen