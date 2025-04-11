Islamabad United suffer major setback ahead of PSL 10 opener

Australia wicketkeeping batter Alex Carey, picked by Islamabad United as a partial replacement, has opted out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

His decision was confirmed by the franchise on Friday, hours before the tournament opener against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Reports said that Alex Carey would not be joining the squad due to domestic commitments in Australia.

Islamabad United had added the Australia wicketkeeping batter to their squad as a partial replacement for South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen.

The franchise, however, shared that Van der Dussen is anticipated to join the squad shortly.

Meanwhile, the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League is set to kick off with a star-studded opening ceremony in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today (April 11).

Read more: PCB announces broadcast details for PSL 10

Defending champions Islamabad United and two-time champions Lahore Qalandars will face off in the tournament opener.

The PSL 10 will consist of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

Karachi Kings will begin their campaign on April 12 at their home ground, the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, where they will face off against Multan Sultans.