NSC meets today to discuss Pakistan’s response after India’s water treaty move

The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting has been convened on Thursday to discuss Pakistan’s response in detail against India’s irresponsible actions after Pahalgam false flag operation.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting.

The meeting will be attended by senior civil and military leadership to deliberate upon the internal and external situation arisen after the Pahalgam false flag operation.

It will review response to India’s hastily taken, impulsive and impractical water measures.

India’s foreign ministry on Wednesday announced that the Attari and Wagah borders will be closed. Pakistani nationals will no longer be able to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption.

“The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect,” India’s top diplomat Vikram Misri told media persons in New Delhi.

Read more: India suspends Indus Waters Treaty, closes borders with Pakistan

The Indian foreign ministry also announced to India recall all its defense attachés from Islamabad.

The Indian foreign ministry maintained that the number of diplomatic staff will be reduced from 55 to 30, asking the military advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi to leave the country within a week.

India is further reducing diplomatic relations with Pakistan, as the ties were reduced to consular instead of high commissioner back in 2019.

The Indus Water Treaty (IWT) is a water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan, signed on September 19, 1960, with the World Bank’s facilitation. The treaty governs the use of the Indus River system’s waters, which flow through both countries