Govt ‘agrees’ to rollback canals project

KARACHI: The federal government has agreed to withdraw its decision to form six canals project on the Indus River, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, an official announcement regarding the agreement is expected to be announced this evening.

Sources further revealed that a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is scheduled for 4 PM today in Islamabad to finalize the decision. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will also participate in the meeting.

It is important to note here that amid a drought situation that caused decrease in river water for irrigation, a row over construction of new canals on the Indus further deepened the rift between Sindh’s PPP led government and the PML-N led federal and Punjab governments.

Sit-ins were staged on Sindh’s highways against the approval of controversial canals projects on the Indus River, which has been seen as a threat to the province’s water resources.

Moreover, around 250 containers of potatoes bound for export markets were stranded at Sindh’s entry points due to sit-in protests blocking major highways.

These containers, are unable to reach the port due to road blocks. Fruit and Vegetable Exporters warned that the delay could severely damage the perishable goods, especially since potatoes require constant temperature control, maintained through generators.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, earlier said that Sindh moved the Council of Common Interest (CCI) against the canals project in June 2024.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, the chief minister claimed it was the Sindh government that first raised its voice over the canals issue.

Vowing that the government of Sindh would not allow the construction of canals with the support of the masses, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had demanded the federal government announce an end to the project.

Shah said he welcomes everyone and added Sindh government has not initiated action against any protest in the province against canals project.