Canals project: Federal, Sindh governments agree to hold talks

ISLAMABAD: The federal and Sindh governments have agreed to hold talks on the six canals project on the Indus River, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The development came after the first formal contact between the two governments, as Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah telephoned Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

During the call, Rana Sanaullah assured Memon that the federal government is ready to engage in negotiations with Sindh over the matter.

He further conveyed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif have directed that Sindh’s concerns be addressed and resolved amicably.

In response, Sharjeel Memon reiterated that the Sindh government has consistently presented its stance on the canal issue across all relevant forums.

He said that both the people of Sindh and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) hold serious reservations about the proposed projects.

Sharjeel Memon stressed that the PPP is demanding a fair distribution of water as per the 1991 Water Accord and remains open to dialogue with the federal government to safeguard Sindh’s water rights.

Earlier, PPP leader Shazia Marri condemned the contentious canal project of the federal government, calling it an irresponsible decision when severe water crises had already impacted Sindh and Balochistan.

Shazia Marri reiterated the PPP’s strong disagreement with the initiative, reminding that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered a severe warning to federal personnel regarding this controversial proposal.