PM Shehbaz, Nawaz direct PML-N to engage with PPP on canals issue

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif have instructed their party personnel to get involved in discussions with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and address the rising water dispute and canals issue, ARY News reported.

This instruction has been given over the rising tensions regarding water distribution and canal projects.

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, highlighted respect for the PPP control and leadership. He also stressed the significance of sorting the issue through discussion. “The Prime Minister and Nawaz Sharif have called for a resolution through talks,” he stated, urging against politicising the canal projects and water dispute.

Rana Sanaullah emphasised the necessity for responsible statements from those holding legitimate positions and encouraged resolving matters through dialogue.

He declared that the 1991 inter-provincial agreement and the 1992 IRSA Act confirm justice and stop any province from receiving water allocated to another. “There are constitutional procedures and laws in place to ensure this,” he stated regarding the water dispute.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, in response, asked the PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce the withdrawal of the canal projects.

Sharjeel Memon mentioned that PPP is ready for discussions, citing Bilawal Bhutto’s statement at a Hyderabad rally, where he offered to discuss the 50-year water distribution policy.

Memon noted that the entire province of Sindh is protesting against the canal projects.

The 1991 Water Apportionment Accord is a significant agreement that controls the distribution of water from the Indus River across all provinces of Pakistan.

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has the accountability of applying this water accordingly and addressing any disputes that arise in connection with it.

The canal projects in question are likely those that Sindh views as harmful to its water supply.y.

Earlier, PPP leader Shazia Marri condemned the contentious canal project of the federal government, calling it an irresponsible decision when severe water crises had already impacted Sindh and Balochistan.

Shazia Marri reiterated the PPP’s strong disagreement with the initiative, reminding that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered a severe warning to federal personnel regarding this controversial proposal.