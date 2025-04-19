PPP to keep opposing canals project until taken back: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Shazia Marri has condemned the contentious canal project of federal government, mentioning it as an irresponsible decision when severe water crises are already impacting Sindh and Balochistan, ARY News reported.

Shazia Marri repeated the PPP’s strong disagreement with the initiative, reminding that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has delivered a severe warning to federal personnel regarding this controversial proposal.

The PPP-P spokesperson blamed the PML-N government for encouraging public dissatisfaction by mishandling the canal project issue. “This should not be considered only a political matter, but it is the question of survival,” Shazia Marri declared.

Shazia Marri highlighted the unfeasibility of the canal project which has given the current water scarcities, and asked for its immediate withdrawal.

Marri warned that ignoring the concerns of Bilawal Bhutto could cause political uncertainty at the federal level.

She also noted that President Asif Ali Zardari has also asked the federal government to reconsider and stop this “one-sided and troublesome decision.”

Marri promised that PPP supporters would persevere in their opposition until this “anti-people” plan is completely scrapped. “Chairman PPP Bilawal stands united with the people, just as Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto determinedly opposed the Kalabagh Dam,” Marri added.

Shazia Marri concluded the meeting by focusing on the PPP’s lasting promise to the fight for water rights, a legacy deeply rooted in the party’s history.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned that he would part ways with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government if the canal project was not rolled back.

While addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad, Bilawal stated that his party could not stand alongside the federal government if the controversial project was not taken back. “The decision was not difficult if it was between Shehbaz Sharif and the people,” he remarked.