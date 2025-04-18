Bilawal warns of breaking ties with govt over canals project

HYDERABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned to part ways with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government, if the canals on the Indus project is not rolled back.

Addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad, Bilawal said that his party would cannot go alongside the federal government, if the controversial project is not taken back.

“The decision is not difficult if it is between Shehbaz Sharif and the people.”

“As the country burns in the crucible of terrorism, you [federal government] ignited a divisive discussion between brothers.”

Bilawal also came down heavily on the federal government over its ill policies and said, “Every project of lion [PML-N’s electoral symbol] is anti-farmer.”

“These lions do nothing but drink the blood of the populace. They first destroyed farmers’ livelihoods through the wheat scam, and now they are ruining farmers’ lives under the guise of agricultural taxes,” Bilawal added.

Bilawal said that President Asif Ali Zardari rejected the canals project in his address to the parliament yet the federal government is insisting to complete the same.

“The PPP cannot deviate from its principles. We will save the federation, we will save the farmers and we will save the Indus River,” vowed Bilawal.

The PPP chairman also announced to hold power show in Sukkur on April 25.

“Those who are seated in Islamabad are deaf and blind; they refuse to see or listen to the voices of the provinces.” The federation is under danger, which is why we are rejecting these schemes on the basis of principles.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that a ‘large’ turnout is the public gathering is a clear indication of the public’s ‘trust and support’ for the PPP and against canals on Indus.

“The people of Hyderabad have once again shown their strength and support for the PPP, sending a clear message to those who are trying to undermine the people’s trust,” he said.

Murad recalled that during critical times in the past, such as the controversial proposals for the construction of canals and dams, PPP was not in power, but the party never backed down from fighting for Sindh’s interests.

“Whenever there was an attack on Sindh’s rights, PPP was not in power, but we stood firm in defending our land and our resources,” he said.

Murad said that the PPP has always been against such projects that would harm the people of Sindh. He said Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had led a powerful protest at Khamo Shaheed to prevent the Kalabagh Dam project from proceeding.

The chief minister said that the crowd that PPP would never allow such projects to materialize in the future.

Murad also criticised rival political parties, particularly those engaging in artificial protests. “These parties were silent when crucial decisions regarding Sindh’s resources were made, but now they are trying to incite false outrage,” he said.

“They were nowhere to be found when critical issues like the canals and dams were being discussed. Today, they speak only to create political noise.”