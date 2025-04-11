PPP misleading public on canals issue: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub has accused the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of ‘deceiving’ the people on the issue of canals on Indus River.

Speaking to ARY News, Omar Ayub claimed the PPP submitted a resolution against the canals on Indus River only after the PTI did so.

“The PTI submitted its resolution on March 12, 2025,” he said while contradicting the Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s statement that the Imran Khan-led party submitted the same a day earlier.

Omar Ayub said that the resolution was submitted again on Thursday but was not allowed on floor of the house.

He demanded that the PTI’s resolution should be tabled and discussed in the National Assembly.