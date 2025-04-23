Govt moves ahead with PIA privatization, issues official advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has officially issued an advertisement for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), opening the process for interested parties to submit bids, ARY News reported.

This marks the second time the government has released an Expression of Interest (EOI) for PIA under the current administration.

According to officials, the government is offering to sell between 51 percent and 100 percent of its shares in the national carrier.

Interested buyers must submit their applications by 3rd June, accompanied by a non-refundable fee of Rs 1.4 million.

The PIA privatization package includes all major business units of PIA. This encompasses passenger services, ground handling, cargo operations, flight training, flight kitchen, and engineering services.

Officials from the privatization ministry confirmed that the airline’s key assets will also be part of the sale. Moreover, prospective buyers will be eligible for a sales tax exemption on the inclusion of new aircraft in the fleet.

Currently, PIA operates 268 flights per week and covered 30 routes during the last fiscal year. Despite operational challenges, the airline continues to maintain a significant footprint in the local and international aviation sector.

The government hopes that through this strategic sale, PIA can be revitalized and repositioned as a competitive player in the global aviation industry.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan will miss its July 2025 deadline set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Muhammad Ali, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatization and Chairman of the Privatization Commission, confirmed that the PIA privatization process will not be completed within the IMF’s stipulated timeframe. He stated that the process is now expected to conclude by December 2025.

He revealed that a new Expression of Interest (EoI) will be published in the last week of April 2025, allowing prospective bidders to participate in the process.