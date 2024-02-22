India cricketer summoned over model’s mysterious death

India cricketer Abhishek Sharma has been summoned for an investigation into the death of model Tania Singh.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Tania Singh, a 28-year-old model, was found hanging from the ceiling of her apartment in Surat on Monday. The authorities did not find a suicide note and are piecing clues together to understand the situation surrounding her death.

Assistant Commissioner of Police VR Malhotra said Tania Singh and Abhishek Sharma were good friends. He added that the cricketer, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been summoned for investigation into the case.

“We have so far learnt this much that Abhishek Sharma was friends with the deceased model,” VR Malhotra was quoted saying in a Hindustan Times report. “More details will be known in the investigation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SunRisers Hyderabad (@sunrisershyd)

The authorities are verifying Call Detail Records (CDR) and IP Detail Record (IPDR) data from Tania Singh’s phone. They also discovered that the deceased had sent a message to the cricketer, but he hadn’t responded to her.

So far, a case of accidental death has been filed and further investigation is underway.

It is pertinent to mention that Abhishek Sharma began his IPL career with Delhi Capitals. He moved to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019 and was retained by the franchise in the 2022 auction.

Moreover, he was part of the India team that won the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.