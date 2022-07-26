Abid Hussain Bhayo appointed Privatisation Commission Chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Privatization Minister Abid Hussain Bhayo as the Privatisation Commission (PC) Chairman, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the Establishment Division has also issued a notification of the appointment of Abid Hussain Bhayo as the Privatization Commission (PC) Chairman.

“The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Mr Abid Hussain Bhayo, as Chairman, Privatization Commission, in terms of Section (7) (1) of Privatization Commission Ordinance, 2000 as amended vide Privatization Commission (Amendment) Act, 2021,” the notification stated.

Earlier this month, Saleem Ahmad tendered his resignation as chairman Privatisation Commission due to personal reasons. Ahmad was appointed chairman Privatisation Commission on January 18, 2022.

In his short tenure of service as Chairman PC, Ahmad worked hard to expedite the revival process of the PSMC, recapitalization of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), and the sale of House Building Finance Corporation Company Limited (HBFCL) among others.

