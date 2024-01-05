Abid Sher Ali’s arrest warrant issued

FAISALABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday issued a bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s leader Abid Sher Ali in a case related to threatening to set SP Office on fire, ARY News reported.

The court ordered Factory Area police to present Abid Sher Ali before it after arresting him on January 11.

The former state minister is accused of threatening to set the SP Office on fire.

