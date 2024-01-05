20.9 C
Karachi
Friday, January 5, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Abid Sher Ali’s arrest warrant issued

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

FAISALABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday issued a bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s leader Abid Sher Ali in a case related to threatening to set SP Office on fire, ARY News reported.

The court ordered Factory Area police to present Abid Sher Ali before it after arresting him on January 11.

The former state minister is accused of threatening to set the SP Office on fire.

Read more: NAB initiates inquiry against father of Abid Sher Ali

Meanwhile, Abid Sher Ali has denied the charges and claimed that they are politically motivated.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.