Abid Zuberi makes revelations about SC’s future after constitutional amendments

Senior lawyer Abid Zuberi has made shocking revelations about the future of Supreme Court (SC) after the passage of the proposed constitutional amendments.

The government’s efforts to get pass the constitutional amendments have been delayed as the treasury benches ‘failed’ in appeasing Fazlur Rehman.

In ARY News’ program Bakhabar Savera, lawyer Abid Zuberi revealed that they had received the draft of the constitutional amendments, and the tweaks are so alarming that reading them would frighten anyone.

Zuberi stated that after these amendments, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court would have no powers left.

The prominent lawyer mentioned that the powers of the Supreme Court and High Courts are being stripped to establish a federal constitutional court, where judges would be appointed by the president, the prime minister, and the Parliament.

He further said that under the new amendments, the age limit for a federal constitutional court judge would be 68 years, and the term for the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court would be 3 years. If the Chief Justice turns 65 before the term ends, they would no longer hold the position.

Abid Zuberi revealed that under Article 190 of the Constitution, everyone is bound to follow the Supreme Court’s orders. However, the term “Supreme Court” has been removed and replaced with “Federal Constitutional Court,” thus diminishing the status of the Supreme Court.

Following these amendments, the Supreme Court’s status will be reduced to that of a civil court, and the position of the Chief Justice will be equivalent to that of a civil court judge, he claimed.