Abid Zuberi warns constitutional amendments could end judicial independence

Pakistan’s renowned legal expert Abid Zuberi while raising concerns on the proposed constitutional amendments, said it will end the independence of the judiciary.

In an exclusive conversation with ARY News, Abid Zuberi explained that the amendments propose the creation of two courts, which means there will be two chief justices in Pakistan.

Zuberi also pointed out that, although the draft of the amendments has not yet been made public, the most alarming aspect is that the government will have the authority to appoint the chief justice from a panel.

He further elaborated that if the amendments are passed, it is clear who the government will appoint as chief justice, with the primary aim being to prevent Justice Mansoor Ali Shah from assuming the position, he claimed.

When asked about specific changes, Zuberi said the key issue to watch is how the government intends to amend Article 175-A. He stressed that these amendments would give the government full control over the judiciary.

He questioned what would become of the Supreme Court if the proposed amendments related to the Constitutional Court are implemented.

He also mentioned that the amendments include provisions for transferring Islamabad High Court judges. Six judges of the Islamabad High Court had written a letter about interference, and it is expected that the government plans to transfer these six out of the eight judges.