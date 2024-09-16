Fazlur Rehman becomes centre of attention as political leaders continue meeting him

ISLAMABAD: Key political figures continued visiting JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad late night to discuss constitutional amendments issue.

As per details, prominent political leaders, including the head of Awam Pakistan Party and former premier, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, arrived at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence late night.

Later, former caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar also joined the political meeting.

The meetings focused on detailed discussions regarding proposed constitutional amendments. JUI’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Kamran Murtaza were also present during the discussions.

Sources told ARY that no final agreement has been reached between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the government on the amendments, and the head of JUI-F has also been approached by PTI for further discussions.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) advised the federal government to temporarily delay the clauses related to the judiciary in constitutional amendments.

A separate meeting between government and opposition delegations with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari was held after which the JUI-F leader stressed that his party had not yet received the draft of the proposed amendments in the constitution.

Haidari emphasized that the government team had been urged to exercise patience and avoid hastily presenting the bill to Parliament.